Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 at Adelaide: Australia lose three, Ashwin picks second

8.50 AM IST
When training gets the better of you...
8.46 AM IST
The current scoring rate in this Test match is 2.59rpo. The last time an Adelaide Test saw a scoring rate slower than this in the opening two innings was in 1994, when South Africa were touring. #AUSvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 7, 2018
8.45 AM IST
While India's mens team battles it in Australia, there's bigger problem going on at home. The rift between womens' team coach Ramesh Powar and Mithali Raj is widening and on Mithali's birthday, her teammates cheered for Powar. Find out what happened.
8.31 AM IST
India will be targeting Khawaja now. He's been on the pitch for far too long for comfort. A set batsman is always a threat to any bowling side.
8.23 AM IST
Australia played it smart with Peter Handscomb. Australia has six left handers on their team but Handscomb is a right hander. They want to mix things up a little and let the left-hand-right-hand combo to cause some issues for the bowlers. Besides, Ashwin is better against lefties. The next batsman, Travis Head is a lefty.