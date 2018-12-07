image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 at Adelaide: Australia lose three, Ashwin picks second

AUS Vs IND | 1st Test | Dec 06, 2018
IND 

IND

250 /10 (88.0)

 
AUS

AUS

85 /3 (38.0)

CricketNext

8.50 AM IST

When training gets the better of you...

8.46 AM IST

8.45 AM IST

While India's mens team battles it in Australia, there's bigger problem going on at home. The rift between womens' team coach Ramesh Powar and Mithali Raj is widening and on Mithali's birthday, her teammates cheered for Powar. Find out what happened.

8.31 AM IST

India will be targeting Khawaja now. He's been on the pitch for far too long for comfort. A set batsman is always a threat to any bowling side. 

8.23 AM IST

Australia played it smart with Peter Handscomb. Australia has six left handers on their team but Handscomb is a right hander. They want to mix things up a little and let the left-hand-right-hand combo to cause some issues for the bowlers. Besides, Ashwin is better against lefties. The next batsman, Travis Head is a lefty.

