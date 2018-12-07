image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

Cricket

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 at Adelaide: Ishant removes skipper Tim Paine

AUS Vs IND | 1st Test | Dec 06, 2018
IND 

IND

250 /10 (88.0)

 
AUS

AUS

132 /6 (64.4)

11.15 AM IST

11.15 AM IST

That's another one! Ishant Sharma picks up another as Tim Paine goes. A short pitched leg cutter grazed Paine's bat and went straight to Pant. India is gaining ground in this match. Pat Cummins walks in.

11.08 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah may not have superstar status in the media, but he's the number one choice for India when it comes to bowling. He emerged as a superb find from the IPL. He is a best choice during death overs and can bowl accurate yorkers.

FEAR LESS DOMINATE MORE 🦁

10.48 AM IST

GONE! Bumrah strikes! This is exactly what India was looking for. Bumrah was brilliant throughout and he managed to get a nick from the batsman. The ball was caught wicketkeeper Rishbh Pant. This is a big blow for Australia. Tim Paine comes in.

10.35 AM IST

