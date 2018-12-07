Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 at Adelaide: Ishant removes skipper Tim Paine

11.15 AM IST
Full credit to the Indian Bowlers .. they have bowled beautifully with great skill & control .. Never have I seen a Aussie team at home play with so much trepidation .. #AUDvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 7, 2018
11.15 AM IST
That's another one! Ishant Sharma picks up another as Tim Paine goes. A short pitched leg cutter grazed Paine's bat and went straight to Pant. India is gaining ground in this match. Pat Cummins walks in.
11.08 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah may not have superstar status in the media, but he's the number one choice for India when it comes to bowling. He emerged as a superb find from the IPL. He is a best choice during death overs and can bowl accurate yorkers.
10.48 AM IST
GONE! Bumrah strikes! This is exactly what India was looking for. Bumrah was brilliant throughout and he managed to get a nick from the batsman. The ball was caught wicketkeeper Rishbh Pant. This is a big blow for Australia. Tim Paine comes in.