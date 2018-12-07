image
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 at Adelaide: India on top as hosts trail by 59 at stumps

AUS Vs IND | 1st Test | Dec 06, 2018
IND 

IND

250 /10 (88.0)

 
AUS

AUS

191 /7 (88.0)

CricketNext

12.57 PM IST

Thank you all for tuning in to In.com, we'll see you again tomorrow as India attempt to dismiss the Australians before they do any major damage. Bye!

Full Scorecard

12.55 PM IST

Australia trails by 59 runs at the end of Day 2 with the loss of seven wickets. India have their noses in front right now. Tomorrow will be an important day as India tries to bowl out the hosts and increase their lead. The condition of the pitch will also be something to look out for, as it will eventually help the spinners.

Full Scorecard

12.52 PM IST

Travis Head. Brilliant! Finishing the day with 61 runs to his name, he's harassed Indian bowlers every way he could. Head's resistance is proving to be very difficult to breach, as was Pujara. Both batsmen have showed that if you stick around, the scoreboard will tick some way or the other. 

Full Scorecard

12.43 PM IST

Twitter goes abuzz with people raising questions over Virat's captaincy.

Full Scorecard

12.25 PM IST

Another interesting decision from Kohli. He's given Ravi Ashwin the new ball. We're guessing that it is because both batsmen are left handed and Ash is good against them.

Full Scorecard

