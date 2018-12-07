Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 at Adelaide: India on top as hosts trail by 59 at stumps

12.57 PM IST
12.55 PM IST
Australia trails by 59 runs at the end of Day 2 with the loss of seven wickets. India have their noses in front right now. Tomorrow will be an important day as India tries to bowl out the hosts and increase their lead. The condition of the pitch will also be something to look out for, as it will eventually help the spinners.
12.52 PM IST
Travis Head. Brilliant! Finishing the day with 61 runs to his name, he's harassed Indian bowlers every way he could. Head's resistance is proving to be very difficult to breach, as was Pujara. Both batsmen have showed that if you stick around, the scoreboard will tick some way or the other.
12.43 PM IST
Twitter goes abuzz with people raising questions over Virat's captaincy.
Virat #Kohli 's captaincy is beyond my understanding! Knowing #Ishant did well, he has still not been given the new ball #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS— Darshit Paun (@DarshitPaun) December 7, 2018
12.25 PM IST
Another interesting decision from Kohli. He's given Ravi Ashwin the new ball. We're guessing that it is because both batsmen are left handed and Ash is good against them.