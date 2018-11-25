image
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Sydney: Kohli, Karthik lead victory, India level series

4.58 PM IST

Thank you all tuning in to In.com! It was good to see Virat back inform though mind you he is far from his best at the moment. India will next face the Aussies on December 6 for the Test series. we hope you'll stick around with us.

4.52 PM IST

4.52 PM IST

It was a good game for the openers and the spinners, with Krunal Pandya taking four and Zampa, Starc, Maxwell and Tye picking up a wicket apiece. for Australia it was D'Arcy Short with a solid 33, who top scored. On the Indian side, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma sent the men in blue to a flying start. After their departure, it was a Virat Kohli show, and Dinesh Karthik provided all the support his captain required.

4.48 PM IST

And Virat finishes it in style! Three bounces to the fence and the series is level! The captain stands tall under pressure. That's why he's the very best: he delivers every time he's needed. India win and the series is leveled at 1-1.

4.46 PM IST

Match is tied! India need 1 run to win. Virat is pumped.

