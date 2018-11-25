image
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Sydney: Australia lose three, Pandya takes two

AUS Vs IND | 3rd T20I | Nov 25, 2018

AUS 88 /3 (12.3)

Second Inning

IND Yet To Bat

CricketNext

2.22 PM IST

MS Dhoni is not playing today but we can't forget him can we? His wife Sakshi recently revealed that a cricket had played Cupid between her and MS. Find out who this mystery dude is.

Full Scorecard

2.14 PM IST

Alex Carey is in. He recently became a daddy to Louis.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Anniversary #2years #mylove #louis

A post shared by Alex Carey (@alexcarey_5) on

Full Scorecard

2.11 PM IST

The accolades are pouring in for Pandya....

Full Scorecard

2.09 PM IST

OOOO! PANDYA! PANDYA! That's two consecutive wickets for the lad. Ben McDermott was in for Short and he tried to sweep the ball as soon as he walked in. He paid the price with his wicket.

Full Scorecard

2.07 PM IST

BOOM! That's another one for India! D'Arcy Short departs! Pandya takes the wicket! LBW it is.

Full Scorecard

