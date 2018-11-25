Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Sydney: Australia lose three, Pandya takes two

2.22 PM IST
MS Dhoni is not playing today but we can't forget him can we? His wife Sakshi recently revealed that a cricket had played Cupid between her and MS. Find out who this mystery dude is.
2.14 PM IST
Alex Carey is in. He recently became a daddy to Louis.
2.11 PM IST
The accolades are pouring in for Pandya....
Omg Krunal Pandya on 🔥🔥— ❤👑Archie Agarwal❤👑 (@_rchi_2504) November 25, 2018
Back to back 2wkts 👏👏👏
Well done #KrunalPandya
Great come back.!!@krunalpandya24#AUSvIND#AUSvsIND
2.09 PM IST
OOOO! PANDYA! PANDYA! That's two consecutive wickets for the lad. Ben McDermott was in for Short and he tried to sweep the ball as soon as he walked in. He paid the price with his wicket.
2.07 PM IST
BOOM! That's another one for India! D'Arcy Short departs! Pandya takes the wicket! LBW it is.