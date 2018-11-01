image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

Live Score, India vs West Indies, 5th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram: India beat WI by nine wickets

5.15 PM IST

Well that's it from us today! Thank you all for tuning in to In.com. It was good day for cricket, despite it being a one sided match. India now lead the five match ODI series 3-1. India will next face the WIndies on November 4 for a T20 match. Today victory margin is India's second largest in terms of number of balls left (211). The number one spot goe to the match against Kenya in 2001, where we won by 231 balls.

Full Scorecard

5.15 PM IST

Most successful ODI captains-

Clive Lloyd- 84 matches (W 64, L 18, T 1, NR 1)

Virat Kohli- 58 matches ((W 42, L 31, T 1, NR 1)

Hansie Cronje- 138 matches (W 99, L 35, T 1, NR 3)

Ricky Ponting- 230 matches (W 165, L 51, T 2, NR 12)

Mike Gatting- 37 matches (W 26, L 11)

Full Scorecard

5.02 PM IST

This is India's sixth consecutive victory at home. 

Full Scorecard

5.01 PM IST

WOOHOO! It's emphatic victory by India. Rohit Sharma hitting the winning runs and India beat West Indies by 9 wickets.

Full Scorecard

4.59 PM IST

Just 2 runs required for India, and the series is ours for the taking :)

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Sohum Shah: It feels overwhelming to hear that Tumbbad has reinvented horror genre

Sohum Shah: It feels overwhelming to hear that Tumbbad has reinvented horror genre

Patel's Chest: Here’s how much you’ll pay to peer through it from the Statue of Unity

Patel's Chest: Here’s how much you’ll pay to peer through it from the Statue of Unity

Chelsea's star Alvaro Morata’s twins are bound to give Taimur competition

Chelsea's star Alvaro Morata’s twins are bound to give Taimur competition