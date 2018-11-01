Live Score, India vs West Indies, 5th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram: India beat WI by nine wickets

Well that's it from us today! Thank you all for tuning in to In.com. It was good day for cricket, despite it being a one sided match. India now lead the five match ODI series 3-1. India will next face the WIndies on November 4 for a T20 match. Today victory margin is India's second largest in terms of number of balls left (211). The number one spot goe to the match against Kenya in 2001, where we won by 231 balls.