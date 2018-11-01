Live Score, India vs West Indies, 5th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram: Rohit, Kohli deal with boundaries

4.42 PM IST
SIX! He's called the Hitman for a reason and this is why: That was Rohit Sharma's 200th six.
OHHH! Poor Oshane Thomas! He was first denied a wicket when Holder dropped King Kohli. Now he had Rohit Sharma edge the ball to the keeper, but the umpire called it a no ball! Thomas almost celebrated but was stopped by the umpire's decision. The next ball was a free-hit. Rohit slammed it hard but the ball went straight to the fielder. It would've been out if it wasn't a free hit. Bad luck, mate!
What do Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly have in common? They've all captained India, Ganguly and Kohli have 10,000+ runs (Dhoni is just one run short of the mark), and they've all got 183 as their highest scores! Ganguly first scored 183 against Sri Lanka in 1999, with India winning the match. Dhoni did the same against Sri Lanka in 2005, and Kohli repeated the act against Pakistan in 2012.
Enjoying this bowling display from West Indies. Oshane Thomas is banging it short and ruffling the India batsmen with his fiery deliveries. He's been bowling over 141 kmph and his max speed was a whopping 149 kmph.
FYI, Rahul Dravid, the newest entrant to the ICC Hall of Fame has 24,208 international runs. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach gets aggressive as he bangs it short and hits Kohli's helmet.