Live Score, India vs West Indies, 5th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram: Rohit, Kohli deal with boundaries

OHHH! Poor Oshane Thomas! He was first denied a wicket when Holder dropped King Kohli. Now he had Rohit Sharma edge the ball to the keeper, but the umpire called it a no ball! Thomas almost celebrated but was stopped by the umpire's decision. The next ball was a free-hit. Rohit slammed it hard but the ball went straight to the fielder. It would've been out if it wasn't a free hit. Bad luck, mate!