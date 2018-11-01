Live Score, India vs West Indies, 5th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram: WIndies win toss, elect to bat

The pitch plays a major role in deciding whether to bowl or bat first and here's what Sunil Gavaskar has to say about the pitch: "There's a bit of dampness under the spinners, which means there will be a grip for spinners. Will not be a bad decision to bowl first. There will also be dew factor in the evening. But in Indian conditions, ball comes nicely onto the bat, so expect a few runs on the board, not in excess of 300."