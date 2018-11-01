Live Score, India vs West Indies, 5th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram: WIndies win toss, elect to bat

1.20 PM IST
It is a big day for VVS Laxman as the former India cricketer turns 44 today. Happy birthday VVS!
Here's wishing one of #TeamIndia's most stylish batsmen, @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday 🎂🍰— BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018
Relive his stupendous knock of 281 against Australia #HappyBirthdayVVSLaxman pic.twitter.com/5ljdNdgSay
1.08 PM IST
Windies: Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas
1.08 PM IST
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah
1.07 PM IST
Windies win the toss and elect to bat first in the 5th @Paytm ODI.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/6UcoSNgsPB— BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018
1.05 PM IST
The pitch plays a major role in deciding whether to bowl or bat first and here's what Sunil Gavaskar has to say about the pitch: "There's a bit of dampness under the spinners, which means there will be a grip for spinners. Will not be a bad decision to bowl first. There will also be dew factor in the evening. But in Indian conditions, ball comes nicely onto the bat, so expect a few runs on the board, not in excess of 300."