Thursday, November 1st 2018
Cricket

Live Score, India vs West Indies, 5th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram: WIndies win toss, elect to bat

1.20 PM IST

It is a big day for VVS Laxman as the former India cricketer turns 44 today. Happy birthday VVS!

1.08 PM IST

Windies: Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

1.08 PM IST

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

1.07 PM IST

1.05 PM IST

The pitch plays a major role in deciding whether to bowl or bat first and here's what Sunil Gavaskar has to say about the pitch: "There's a bit of dampness under the spinners, which means there will be a grip for spinners. Will not be a bad decision to bowl first. There will also be dew factor in the evening. But in Indian conditions, ball comes nicely onto the bat, so expect a few runs on the board, not in excess of 300."

