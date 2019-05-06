Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi cast their vote

Rushabh Dhruv May 06 2019, 7.36 pm May 06 2019, 7.36 pm

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the best cricketers we have ever had in the history of Indian cricket. He has a huge fan following and is surely a favourite of many, thanks to his unmatched cricketing prowess. While MS Dhoni's supreme cricketing skills are not hidden to any, the star cricketer is also a responsible citizen. On Monday, the Captain and his beloved wife Sakshi were spotted casting their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The couple exercised their right at a polling booth in Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi.

Just after the voting session, Dhoni took to his Instagram account and shared a cute video featuring his daughter Ziva. Indian cricketer and former skipper, MS Dhoni is an all-rounder when it comes to his sport. However, he is not the only star in his family. Dhoni’s 4-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni, too, is an internet sensation. In the video shared by the cricketer, we can see him flaunting his inked finger, while his daughter Ziva says 'go and vote just like mumma and papa did.' AWW, isn't that cute?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni casts his vote at a polling booth in Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi, Jharkhand. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/3oZx3YwAL5 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

Have a look at the vote appeal by Ziva Dhoni below:

View this post on Instagram Use your Power A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on May 6, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

As we all have read many times and as his biopic MS Dhoni: An Untold Story also suggests, Dhoni's childhood in Ranchi was far from lavish. His father worked in a junior management position with MECON while Dhoni was spotted by his school's sports coach as a potential talent. The rest, as they say, is history.

The former Test and ODI captain of Indian Cricket presently is the captain of Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League. Having played a total number of 14 matches, out of which they lost 5 and won 9, CSK occupies the second position in the ranking table, with 18 points. With this, Dhoni's team also has qualified for the semi-finals which they will play against Mumbai Indians.