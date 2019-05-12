Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Virat Kohli makes early visit to the polling booth  

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 12.37 pm May 12 2019, 12.37 pm

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are underway and India is in the thick of things. The sixth phase of the seven-phase national elections is underway on Sunday in various parts of the nation. Among other constituencies spread across the country, a total of 9 constituencies from Haryana are going to polls today with the fate of 24 candidates from Gurgaon standing for election. Among the lakhs of people getting out to vote, one of them will be India’s Cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

In fact, Kohli was among the early voters from his constituency.

It wasn’t long before a selfie made it to social media, and rightly so. Virat Kohli posted an image of himself with his inked finger and urged fans to get out and vote and participate in the process of nation-building.

We scanned through social media and found a video of Virat getting a rather warm welcome as he made his way to his polling station.

In a relaxed T-shirt and jeans, it looks like Virat made it to the polling booth along with his brother Vikash Kohli, who is seen walking behind him in a blue T-shirt. Reports say the two brothers waited in line, just like anyone else, to cast their vote and Virat later obliged a few fans with a handshake and selfies.

Even as Virat Kohli made his way out after casting his vote, he posed behind a cutout installed at the booth. We learn that the cutout was placed as a voter awareness programme.

Late last month, Kohli took to social media to urge and influence people to cast their vote in the ongoing elections. He posted a picture of his voter ID card with text indicating that he will be making it to the polling booth on May 12. And he did. Having said that, on a funny note,