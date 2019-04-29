Lok Sabha elections 2019: Virat Kohli's picture on his voter ID will make you LOL!

Nikita Thakkar April 29 2019, 9.52 am April 29 2019, 9.52 am

Election fever has gripped the Nation. We are in phase four of Lok Sabha elections 2019 with people in Mumbai, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh stepping out to vote. Social media is abuzz with people showing off their inked finger. With Mumbai being the hub of Bollywood stars, a lot of them are expected to vote today. Priyanka Chopra is the early bird and has already done her bit as she stepped out in mellow yellow to cast her vote. The environment is quite political, but we have found something to lighten up the mood. We stumbled upon a picture of cricketer Virat Kohli which is downright hilarious and yet in sync with the elections.

The captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli took to Instagram to urge people to step out and vote. He informed that he will be heading to Gurugram, his native, to cast his vote. To go with the message, he attached a picture of his voter's ID. While the message is well taken, we can't stop looking at that image. The picture on his ID has a much-younger and chubbier Kohli when he was trying to look 'cool'. Spiked hair, barely-there stubble and an oddly grown moustache, Virat looked quite different than what he looks today.

Here's the picture shared by Virat Kohli:

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Virat Kohli's picture on his voter's id will make you LOL!

His funny voter ID aside, Virat Kohli is in news for the poor performance of his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have played 11 matches so far, of which they have won only four. Thanks to their not so remarkable performance, RCB holds the eighth and the last position on the IPL points table. Now, if they have to make it to the finals, RCB has to win all the upcoming matches, which going by their run rate, seems a little difficult. However, it is IPL so expect the unexpected.