LOL! Yuvraj Singh gets trolled by Harbhajan Singh over power cuts

Calling Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh the best of mates would be an understatement. The duo ruled the pitch when the two were in their prime, and even played for Punjab in domestic matches. The besties never leave a chance to pull each other’s leg, on or off social media and something similar happened recently. It so happened that Yuvraj took to Twitter to vent out his frustration over a power cut that had happened at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Harbhajan noticed it and posted a funny reply.

Lights Out in Bandra for over an hour now ... can we get it back please ?!?! 😐 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 4, 2018

As Yuvi lamented the loss of power, Bhajji could not pass up the chance of pulling his buddy’s leg. Replying to ‘Badshah’, Bhajji advised him to pay his bills on time. Burn! The tweet got the attention of over 10,000 people, who liked it, with many others replying to the thread.

Badshah bill time par diya karo 😜😜😂😂 https://t.co/qHcWnktKtU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 4, 2018

In the recently ended Indian Premier League, Harbhajan played for Chennai Super Kings, who went on to win the tournament, while Yuvraj played for Kings XI Punjab. Neither player had an impressive season. While Harbhajan claimed 7 wickets in a span of 13 matches with an economy of 8.48, Yuvraj scored a grand total of 65 runs in 8 matches with an average of 10.83.

Yuvraj and Harbhajan often troll each other on social media. Back in 2015 when the news of Yuvraj’s wedding to Hazel Keech went out, Harbhajan tweeted that he would dance at his friend’s wedding.

Be proud #Bsports ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Mar 30, 2018 at 6:35am PDT

These two are as thick as thieves, really.

Chennai beat SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the IPL final on May 27, clinching their third IPL title.