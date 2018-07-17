Mayank Dagar sets new standards for Yo-Yo Test, even Virat Kohli is yet to meet it

The Indian cricket team members are among the fittest players in the world and there is little dispute about that. The standards of the Indian cricket team has considerably improved over the years and much of it can be attributed to better fitness levels. The current crop of players go through rigorous training sessions to prepare themselves. One of the most notorious tests on their list is the yo-yo test, which resulted in some of the most popular names being axed from the XI. A former U-19 player is upping the game. Mayank Dagar set up a new standard, beating the likes of Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey in the test scores.

Players currently need to attain a score of 16.1 to be selected. As per reports, Kohli had reached a score of 19 and Manish Pandey secured 19.2. Dagar managed to race past them and reach a score of 19.3. Though he isn’t on the playing XI, Dagar plays for Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket.

The yo-yo test is a compulsory selection parameter for the team. Players like Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami were dropped from the playing XI for failing to reach the standards. Sanju Samson was dropped from the India A side for the same reason. Previously Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina had failed to qualify for the national team after failing the test.

According to reports the, team management is planning to tweak the current standards and up the minimum pass score. However, no decisions have been made yet and many current players struggle to reach 16.1.