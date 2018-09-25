Meet Irrfan Pathan’s best half Safa Baig, a model and nail artiste

Cricketer Irrfan Pathan is pretty active on social media, often sharing pictures of his whereabouts and his child. But, he has rarely shared pictures with his wife, Safa Baig. That changed when a recent picture had his beautiful wife accompanying him, but sadly, she hid her face with her palms, only showing her eyes.

We’re sure fans of the cricketer want to see more of him with his lovely wife. So, we dug in and found some interesting tidbits around his wife.

Born and brought up in Jeddah’s Aziziyah district, Safa Baig is the daughter of Saudi businessman Mirza Farooq Baig. She has four sisters and went to school at the International Indian School in Jeddah (IISJ).

She has been a model in the Gulf and quite a popular one at that. She has also been an executive editor for a PR firm and was featured in many prominent fashion magazines in the Gulf. Apart from being a model, she is also a skilled nail artiste and her Flicker page perfectly adorns her talent.

Safa married Irrfan Pathan in February 2016 when she was 21 and Irrfan 31. The coupled got hitched in the holy city of Mecca in a close-knit affair. Apparently, they met two years before settling down. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in December 2016.