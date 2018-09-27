Cricket Meet the glam WAGs of the world’s best cricketers Debanu Das September 27 2018, 8.16 pm September 27 2018, 8.16 pm

While our favourite cricketers battle it out in the field, we often find cameramen zooming in on their WAGs cheering at the stands. We find that cute to be honest, as nothing beats seeing a happy family. But there are some out there who are more than just cheering for their husbands. Some of these ladies are often overshadowed by their more popular SOs.

A couple of WAGs are more than just WAGs and as such script their own careers, fulfilling their dreams even if many do not know about them. Here’s a list of a few WAGs who are well established by themselves.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is often the butt of memes whenever Virat Kohli fails to perform at the pitch. But what many don’t know is that Anushka is more than just an actress. She is considered to be one of the most successful actress-producers from B-town. Her most recent production is Pari.

Mayanti Langer

The wife of all-rounder Stuart Binny is a popular face on sports networks. Langer did not know Stuart when they first met and had to be introduced by her producer who explained that he is Roger Binny’s son. In an industry that is largely male-dominated, Mayanti has worked her way to the top and is seen covering both cricket and football matches.

Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma is a good batsman and pitches in with his captaincy skills once in a while. At the stands, Ritika can be seen supporting her husband. When she’s not there, Ritika doubles up as his sports manager and looks after the affairs of Rohit and other sportspersons such as Yuvraj Singh. She runs a company called Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, which was initially owned by her cousin.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s captaincy made Sakshi the First Lady of Indian cricket. MS may have has since left the role of captain but Sakshi leading the boss life. She runs her own interior designs store in New Delhi, known as Insta Décor India. Her company offers design and décor solutions and also manufactures furniture.

Besides being a well-known athlete, Mitchell Starc's wife is a bronze winner at the 2006 Karata World Championships, she runs her own business which sells accessories.