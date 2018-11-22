MeToo: Allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri proven to be false

On Wednesday, the Board of Control For Cricket (BCCI) dismissed allegations of sexual harassment brought against CEO Rahul Johri. A three-member committee consisting of Justice Rakesh Sharma (former judge, Allahabad High Court), Barkha Singh (former chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women) and Veena Gowda (lawyer) was set up to investigate the complaints.

"The allegations of sexual harassment in the office or else where are false, baseless and have been fabricated and manufactured with an ulterior motive to harm Mr. Rahul Johri...,” Justice Sharma mentioned in his findings, reports PTI.

As the #MeToo wave hit India, a social media user who chose to keep her identity anonymous, accused Johri of sexual misconduct. Johri, who was on a leave since last three weeks, can now resume work officially. He had taken up the CEO's chair in 2016 and was the country's personality associated with Cricket to be named in the Me Too controversy.

Previously, Johri has been awarded as the CEO of the Year at Broadcasting India Awards in 2013. He also led the Discovery Network (Asia-Pacific) to win the honour of Best Media and Entertainment Company in 2012, by the Indo-American Chambers of Commerce.

Ever since the inception of controversies surrounding him, he has been denying all allegations.