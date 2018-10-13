MeToo moves to cricket, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused

The #MeToo movement is moving far and wide and isn’t just restricted to Bollywood. With numerous stories making it to headlines every day, we know that we live in times when women are not safe in any field. Now, the campaign has branched out to the field of cricket. We hear that BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been accused of sexual harassment.

Rahul has been the BCCI CEO since April 2016 and now he has been accused of sexual misconduct. A Twitter user with the handle Harnidh Kaur has shared a detailed account of how Rahul tried to assault someone in exchange of professional favours. The victim’s narration reveals how he took her home and forced her to give him a blowjob. The incident took place before he became the head of BCCI.

The incident left the victim with a mental scar as she writes, “Till date I have borne the burden of this sordid incident, blaming myself for this - I have wondered if I had showed I was needy, I don’t think so - but it’s all hazy and confused in my head. I have cursed myself for bringing it upon myself. For years, I have told myself - that was so cheap of me - but the truth is - it was so sudden and so manipulated that I had no chance at even knowing what the hell this was.”

