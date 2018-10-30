MeToo: Sourav Ganguly questions BCCI and CoA's handling of Rahul Johri's case

Amidst the on-going #MeToo movement, BCCI's CEO Rahul Johri was accused of sexual harassment by a woman during his stint at the Discovery channel. Raising concerns with the same, the former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has written to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) mentioning that he was worried about the way the Committee of Administrators handled the case.

In the letter addressed to the three BCCI office-bearers-acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and acting President CK Khanna, Ganguly stated that he had a ‘deep sense of fear as to where Indian cricket administration is going.’

"I don’t know how far it’s true, but the recent reports of harassment has really made the BCCI look poor, more so the way it has been handled. The committee of CoA from four has come down to two and now the two seems to be divided," he wrote.

Recently, the CoA relaxed the one-year rule of government employee wards to become eligible to play as local players, and reportedly, did the same without taking a word from the technical committee, headed by Ganguly.

"Cricketing rules are changed in the middle of a season, which has never been heard off. Decisions made in committees are turned around with complete disrespect. One of my friends who is involved in matters relating to the functioning of the board asked me who should they go to (for a problem), I had no answer. I had to ask who should I invite for an international game from a particular association as I did not know what was going on,” he wrote.

He, who is a member of BCCI's cricket advisory committee, which also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, further touched upon his disappointment with the way the Indian coach was selected.

"My experience in the matter of coach selection was appalling (the less said the better),” he wrote.

“Indian cricket with its massive following has been built over the years of hard work from superb administrators and greatest of cricketers who have managed to bring thousands of fans to the ground. I at the present moment, think it’s in danger. Hope people are listening,” he concluded.