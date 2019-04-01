Michael Vaughan bats for ICC’s April Fools jokes, wants them to be a reality

Debanu Das April 01 2019, 11.04 pm April 01 2019, 11.04 pm

April 1 is the date when you listen to people with a bit of scepticism. You wonder if they’re about to catch you off guard and scream ‘April Fool’. Yet the International Cricket Council posted a series of tweets that appear to be legit, but sound a lot like an April Fools joke. Former England skipper Michael Vaughn found one of those tweets to be particularly interesting and hopes that they become a reality. FYI, he does know that it is April Fools, but the idea, according to him, is too good to pass up.

The world cricket body had tweeted that in an effort to make the game more appealing to the younger generations, they will be adding both numbers and the Instagram handles of players on their kits from the beginning of the World Test Championship. Another tweet said that instead of the traditional coin toss before a match, the process would be replaced by a Twitter poll. Vaughn believes that social media handles on the back Test jerseys is something that should happen and loves the idea.

Please don’t disappoint me and say this is an April Fool ... Social media handles on the back of Test Shirts is exactly what should happen ... Love the idea ... #OnOn https://t.co/U8VbswFLPZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 1, 2019

Another ICC tweet said that if the temperatures of a venue go over 35 degrees Celsius, the Test players should be allowed to wear shorts. In case of day/night Tests, any runs scored will count as double and if teams are level at the Test Championship, the tiebreaker will be based on Away Runs.

Seeing his comment, former Australia player Michael Clarke jibed at him. “You drinking already buddy,” he replied, mentioning that it was only 11:28 am when Vaughan posted his comment. Vaughan is currently in India. The Brit was recently enjoying a stroll at Marine Drive and said out loud that he loves this country. He even shared a picture of his morning coffee that had his name written on it.

As part of our efforts to make the game more appealing to younger generations, the ICC will be applying both numbers and Instagram handles to kits from the beginning of the World Test Championship. pic.twitter.com/XnvantQfc9 — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019

Should the temperature reach 35°C, the ICC's updated playing conditions will allow all Test players the option to wear shorts ☀🌡 pic.twitter.com/TEFHahhPkL — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019

After taking a catch, the fielding team will be permitted to complete a 'Double Wicket Play' by running out the other batsman ✌ pic.twitter.com/1XN6rAT9lD — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019

Runs scored in the evening session of day/night Tests will count double, creating a new and exciting strategic element 🌙✖2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Hqzzwe8sbY — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019

And finally, should teams be level on the World Test Championship table, the first tie-breaking criteria will be 'Away Runs.'



So which of these initiatives are you most looking forward to? 🤔#CricketNotAsYouKnowIt pic.twitter.com/HHxUvxdv7k — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019

The 44-year-old is in India as a commentator for the Indian Premier League. You can catch him in action when Kings XI Punjab take on Delhi Capitals on April 1.