Michael Vaughan bats for ICC’s April Fools jokes, wants them to be a reality

April 1 is the date when you listen to people with a bit of scepticism. You wonder if they’re about to catch you off guard and scream ‘April Fool’. Yet the International Cricket Council posted a series of tweets that appear to be legit, but sound a lot like an April Fools joke. Former England skipper Michael Vaughn found one of those tweets to be particularly interesting and hopes that they become a reality. FYI, he does know that it is April Fools, but the idea, according to him, is too good to pass up.
The world cricket body had tweeted that in an effort to make the game more appealing to the younger generations, they will be adding both numbers and the Instagram handles of players on their kits from the beginning of the World Test Championship. Another tweet said that instead of the traditional coin toss before a match, the process would be replaced by a Twitter poll. Vaughn believes that social media handles on the back Test jerseys is something that should happen and loves the idea.
Another ICC tweet said that if the temperatures of a venue go over 35 degrees Celsius, the Test players should be allowed to wear shorts. In case of day/night Tests, any runs scored will count as double and if teams are level at the Test Championship, the tiebreaker will be based on Away Runs.
Seeing his comment, former Australia player Michael Clarke jibed at him. “You drinking already buddy,” he replied, mentioning that it was only 11:28 am when Vaughan posted his comment. Vaughan is currently in India. The Brit was recently enjoying a stroll at Marine Drive and said out loud that he loves this country. He even shared a picture of his morning coffee that had his name written on it.
The 44-year-old is in India as a commentator for the Indian Premier League. You can catch him in action when Kings XI Punjab take on Delhi Capitals on April 1.