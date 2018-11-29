Mithali Raj responds to T20 controversy, calls it darkest day of her life

The controversy over Mithali Raj’s exclusion from the World T20 semifinals against England has blown up to the extent that former India cricketers are coming out in support of her. Today, the 35-year-old posted a heart-wrenching tweet, expressing her disappointment over the recent incidents that revolved around her omission from the team.

I'm deeply saddened & hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game & 20yrs of playing for my country.The hard work, sweat, in vain.

Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned & all the mud slinging- it's the darkest day of my life. May god give strength — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 29, 2018

Mithali tweeted that it is the darkest day of her life and added that she is saddened by the aspersions cast on her. She also added that people have doubted her patriotism and skill. According to reports, Mithali alleged that coach Ramesh Powar was trying to destroy her career. Meanwhile, Powar, on his tour report raised questions over Mithali’s conduct over the tournament which was held in the West Indies.

It was reported that Powar’s 10-page report to the BCCI accused the senior player of not playing for the team and instead, heading towards ‘own milestones’ during the World T20 tournament. "Mithali Raj - a senior player in the team. Minimum inputs in team meetings not a single word of appreciation after finishing at the top of the table. Could not understand & adapt to team plan,” he wrote.

The war of words between Mithali and Powar gained attention after India ended their ODI World Cup campaign as the runners-up. Mithali had accused Powar and the Committee of Administrators’ member Diana Edulji of bias.

Power countered that Mithali threatened to leave the tour midway, after she was dropped from the opening slot, despite being consulted about it, reports Times of India. Powar’s tenure as an interim ends on November 30, though he will be eligible to apply for the post when other coaching candidates send in their applications.