Mithali Raj's leaked letter to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri triggers questions

Exclusion of Cricketer Mithali Raj in the semi-final of ICC Women's T-20 World Cup 2019 led to a dispute, eventually raising a scuffle between Mithali and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. A letter written by Mithali and addressed to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim got leaked to the press. Board secretary Amitabh Choudhary, taken aback with media reports, has now written to both Johri and Karim, enquiring on the list as well as asking why he wasn't informed about the said mail on an immediate basis.

"I was taken aback by media reports today, obviously based on leaks, reporting content of the email apparently written by Ms Mithali Raj. I am not sure to whom the email was addressed though it remains a fact that the undersigned is convenor of the national women’s selection committee and the concerned recepient(s) should immediately have copied the same to me. It is clear that the contents are extremely damaging to certain individual persons and therefore to the BCCI. Please let me know the facts of the case at the earliest," Choudhary's mail reads, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

"For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down. I am forced to think if my services to my country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy me and break my confidence," Mithali wrote in her mail, as per the publication.

Kaur's decision to drop Mithali on semi-final day has been widely criticised, even though she said she had no regrets about any of her decisions. Reportedly, the tension between the two was only growing since last one and a half year. One isn't sure if Mithali's T-20 career will reopen. But she still captains the Women's ODI team. Will her equation with Kaur come back to normalcy ever again?