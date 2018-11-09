Mohammad Kaif stands by Virat Kohli, supports ‘leave India’ remark

Looks like Indian skipper Virat Kohli has fallen into the controversial puddle. As his ‘leave India’ remark to a fan who expressed that he likes English and Australian batsmen more than Indians has made Kohli the villain on social media. Virat has been receiving a lot of flake from all over and it was Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth who shared his displeasure on the captain’s statement. Now, from the sports fraternity it is former India batsman and newly appointed assistant coach of Delhi Daredevils Mohammad Kaif who has come to Kohli’s rescue.

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018

Kaif took to his micro-blogging site and shared that Kohli’s remark has been taken out of context. His tweet further states that Virat has himself being a fan of many sportsperson around the globe and his statement has been twisted around. For starters, the captain with an aim to calm down the situation on Thursday shared a tweet which said that he would love to get trolled rather than trolling.

The unfair targeting of Kohli just shows how statements are twisted according to whatever suits the agenda of people. He has publicly in the past admired sportsman from across the globe & his statement clearly was in a certain context.But mischievous targeting is a norm for a few — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 8, 2018

Well, Kaif may have shown his support for Virat, but the whole fiasco hasn’t gone down too well with the Committee of Administrators (CoA). “The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will look into the matter,” a source told ANI.

I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! 😁 I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I’m all for freedom of choice. 🙏 Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all. ✌😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2018

Stay glued to in.com for all the latest update from the sports world.