Mohammad Kaif stands by Virat Kohli, supports ‘leave India’ remark

Looks like Indian skipper Virat Kohli has fallen into the controversial puddle. As his ‘leave India’ remark to a fan who expressed that he likes English and Australian batsmen more than Indians has made Kohli the villain on social media. Virat has been receiving a lot of flake from all over and it was Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth who shared his displeasure on the captain’s statement. Now, from the sports fraternity it is former India batsman and newly appointed assistant coach of Delhi Daredevils Mohammad Kaif who has come to Kohli’s rescue.
Kaif took to his micro-blogging site and shared that Kohli’s remark has been taken out of context. His tweet further states that Virat has himself being a fan of many sportsperson around the globe and his statement has been twisted around. For starters, the captain with an aim to calm down the situation on Thursday shared a tweet which said that he would love to get trolled rather than trolling.
Well, Kaif may have shown his support for Virat, but the whole fiasco hasn’t gone down too well with the Committee of Administrators (CoA). “The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will look into the matter,” a source told ANI.
