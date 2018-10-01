Mohammed Shami wants a gunner for his security

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s has recently been in the news for his personal life more than his performance on the field. Earlier this year, Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan alleged that her husband is having an extra marital affair and even accused him of domestic abuse. Shami denied all the allegations, but the dispute between the husband and wife rages on. The battle between the two have gone as far as Shami seeking security for himself.

Reportedly, the bowler has submitted an application to the District Magistrate of Amroha for a gunner for his security. District Magistrate Hemant Kumar has asked Shami to complete the formalities and have asked his subordinates to look into the application. It is said that the cricketer, who is preparing for the two-Test series against West Indies, wants better security for himself. Earlier too, Shami kept a personal security guard, but the guard was later removed.

Shami’s wife Hasin had earlier stated that the cricketer was involved in match-fixing too. Her statement made Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withhold his central contract. However, after the investigation by BCCI's anti-corruption unit (ACSU), the cricketer was proved clean.

This clearly isn’t the last we’ve heard of Shami’s personal battle.