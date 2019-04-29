Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan arrested after creating a midnight ruckus

Darshana Devi April 29 2019, 6.10 pm April 29 2019, 6.10 pm

Troubles don’t seem to end for Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. His wife Hasin Jahan accompanies him in all his controversies. The cricketer’s career did witness a dip thanks to all these controversies. But the things took a different turn for him when he moved on to become one of the lead pacers of the Indian team. However, it seems that Hasin still hasn’t moved on. She has been taken under custody after reportedly creating a ruckus in her husband’s house recently.

Reports suggest that on Sunday, Hasin arrived at her in-law’s house late at night and when they asked her to leave, she refused to do so. She eventually got into an argument with them and later locked herself in a room with her daughter. The family then called the police to get rid of her. Unable to make peace between the two parties, the police took Hasin into custody. She, who was released on bail later, however, has claimed that the police arrested her due to her husband’s fame and denied the allegations.

Talking to the reporters, she said, “I have come to my husband's house and I have every right to stay here. My in-laws are misbehaving with me and the police are supporting them. They should have arrested them but they are taking me to the police station."

Not to forget, Jahan earlier accused Shami of sexual harassment as well as extra-marital affairs in 2018. Following which, the latter was debarred from the annual contracts by the Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). She also filed a petition accusing him of domestic violence and reportedly demanded Rs 7 lakh from him to maintain the family. Her plea was accepted by the court which allocated Rs 80,000 for the pair’s daughter.