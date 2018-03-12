MS Dhoni bags another record as India starts T20 series with a win against SA

In India, when you are a cricket player, your performance has to be consistent. One bad inning and a million fans will take it to all the social media websites criticizing you and labeling you as unworthy of the team. Maybe it is because of the immense competition and the country’s par excellent record in the game in recent times. Sadly, same has been the case with former captain cool, MS Dhoni. But Indian skipper Virat Kohli has always come to the rescue and now it seems for all the right reasons.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni added yet another feather to his illustrious cap on Sunday, February 18 as he broke the record for most catches by a wicket-keeper in T20 cricket during the first T20I between India and South Africa. Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to pick up 134 catches in 275 T20 matches surpassing Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who took 133 catches in 254 matches. Dhoni achieved the feat when he caught Reeza Hendricks off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 18th over of the South African chase during the first T20.

But hold your horses if you think the former skipper was the only one to fill records in his kitty. Ace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian fast bowler to take five wickets haul in T20I. He is also the second Indian to take five after Yuzvendra Chahal became first Indian to take five wickets haul in T20I. India is now third on the list of most 200 plus total in T20I. South Africa tops the charts with 11, followed by Australia who have done it 10 times.

Talking about Dhoni, skipper Kohli recently said, "He is doing absolutely fine. He is working hard on his game, understands his role but it doesn't come off every time. He hit a six in Delhi and it got showed five times in the post-match show and suddenly he doesn't score in one game and we are after his life. People need to be a bit more patient. He is a guy who understands where his cricket is. He is a very smart guy and understands where he stands with his body and game. I don't think anyone else has the right to decide that for him."