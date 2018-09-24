MS Dhoni beats Dravid: Captain Cool has more caps than The Wall

Former India captain MS Dhoni is the most experienced player in the current lineup. His long years at the pitch enabled him to call for a review during the second match against Pakistan at the Asia Cup. India got the wicket which would’ve otherwise been overlooked and Twitter is already calling the DRS as the Dhoni Review System. While the action was on against Pakistan, MS scripted a milestone for himself and broke a record once held by Rahul Dravid.

Indian batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

When Dhoni stepped out at the Dubai International Stadium, he overtook Dravid as the second most capped Indian cricketer, having played 505 games. Dravid had 504 games to his credit. The current leader of the pack is unsurprisingly Sachin Tendulkar, with 665 matches for India, played during a span of 24 years.

David Davies/PA Wire.

Dhoni has played 90 Test matches for India, 324 ODIs and 93 T20s. Of course, he won’t be adding to his tally of Tests as he’s already retired from the longer format of the game. Dhoni also relieved himself of his captaincy duties in January 2017.

Dhoni’s captaincy saw India rise to dominance in all formats of the game. He also proved to be quite the handy batsman, playing a number of match-winning innings for India. However, of late, his performance with the willow came under scrutiny due to a series of poor performances.