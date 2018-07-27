MS Dhoni beats Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to clinch this title!

MS Dhoni may have been criticised for his poor form of late, but one can’t deny that man’s got an enigma. And off the pitch, he has scored another ace! The former captain of the Indian cricket team recently clinched a title, and by doing so, left behind the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar! Dhoni was recently named the ‘Most Admired Celebrity’ in a recently conducted survey.

Reportedly, in a survey conducted by YouGov, which undertakes various polls and surveys in their online community, the 37-year-old emerged as the top sportsperson with an "admiration score" of 7.7 percent. The results were announced after the website conducted various polls and surveys with a database of more than 4 million people. While Dhoni emerged at the top with an admiration score of 7.7 percent, Tendulkar was next best at sixth with 6.8 percent, while Virat Kohli could only secure a score of 4.8 percent. Interestingly, Dhoni was just one spot behind PM Narendra Modi, who topped the list.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who helped India win the T20 World Cup and the ICC World cup, is the most successful India Test captain of all time, winning 27 games and leading the team to the No 1 spot in the ICC Rankings in 2009 for the first time ever.

Apart from Dhoni, Kohli and Tendulkar, Football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the other sportspersons who enjoy widespread popularity in India. While Ronaldo bagged 2.60 percent votes, Messi secured 2.00 percent. With 1.60 percent votes, David Beckham is also in the elusive list.