MS Dhoni becomes the highest taxpayer in Jharkhand, here’s how much he paid

After his retirement from the test cricket, MS Dhoni was dethroned from the top of the highest paid cricketer list of BCCI. Later, India’s cricket board introduced a new category (A+) for players who play for India on all formats of the game regularly. In 2014, the former India skipper had quit the Test side but he has still managed to become the highest taxpayer in Jharkhand, according to reports.

According to reports, Dhoni has paid Rs 12.17 crore as tax for the 2017-18 financial year. That amount shows a hike of Rs 1.2 crore from the 2016-17 financial year. This isn’t the first time that Dhoni has turned out to be the highest taxpayer in the region. Back in the 2013-14, when the world cup winning captain was still in-charge of India’s cricket team, he was tagged as the highest tax payer.

Though he isn’t in the top pay bracket, Dhoni still manages to earn a hefty amount from a variety of sources. Besides the salary that he receives from the BCCI and the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has a plethora of endorsements under his belt. He also has stakes in the Indian Super League franchise Chennaiyin FC, and Ranchi Rays, a franchise of Hockey India.

In recent times, Dhoni’s individual performance as a player has been a matter of concern. His recent rut of poor performances in England became a talking point for many fans.