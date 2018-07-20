MS Dhoni comes in with family, Yuvraj Singh appears solo at Poorna Patel's sangeet ceremony - View Pics

Former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel's daughter Poorna Patel is all set to marry entrepreneur Namit Soni and their wedding celebrations have already begun. It is going to be a three-day long affair and the sangeet ceremony was held Thursday night with biggies from Sports and Bollywood making their appearance felt at the event.

MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva was among the first ones to arrive. Dressed in traditional, the Dhoni family looked picture-perfect but little Ziva made sure of stealing all the limelight with her cute expressions.

Apart from the former Captain, other cricketers like Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh were a part of the celebration too. Zaheer walked in with his wife Sagarika while Yuvraj came in solo.

Irfan Pathan had the best time playing with his kid.

From Bollywood, we had celebs like Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Punit Malhotra, Subhash Ghai and others in attendance. We missed Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, very good friends of Poorna Patel, at the gala.

Here are their pictures:

