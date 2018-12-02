MS Dhoni dances to daughter Ziva’s tunes; is there anything he can’t do?

Team India’s former captain and country’s finest player Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently on leave from his national duties. In the ongoing battle with the Aussies down under, MS Dhoni who has retired from test cricket and was not chosen in the T20 series will join the team for the ODI series from January. And it looks like MS Dhoni is making the most of his time off cricket and this adorable video with his daughter Ziva bears evidence.

MS Dhoni is known as a family man and he chooses to spend his time off the pitch with his family and especially with his daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni. In a recent video which has gone viral on social media we see Dhoni shake a leg with Ziva. Interestingly Ziva is the one leading the dance steps and MSD is following his daughter’s moves. Have a look at the video which is winning the internet.

Not long ago, MS Dhoni himself took to Instagram and shared a video of his cute interaction with his daughter. Here the two are seem to be conversing in two languages and it’s truly adorable.

Apart from spending time with his family in his free time, the veteran player also tried his hands in tennis and guess what, he emerged victorious there as well. MSD took part in a local tournament at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi, his hometown and won in the men’s double category. Well, it looks like not just cricket and football, tennis is also MSD’s favorite game.