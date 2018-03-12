MS Dhoni does a Virat Kohli: Loses his calm on Manish Pandey

MS Dhoni has transformed his game over the years and no longer depend only on big hits in an innings. The batsman now resorts to hitting the big blows towards the end of the innings. On Wednesday, he wasn’t too pleased with Manish Pandey as the two scored an unbeaten 98 for the fifth wicket at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The video of Dhoni schooling and hurling expletives at Pandey is breaking the Internet. Whether he really abused Pandey or not, is a raging topic now as his fans are suggesting that he said something else which got misrecorded on the stump mic. Needless to say, Twitterati was quick to turn the video into memes by dishing out hilarious takes.

..and just wanted to let you know before sleeping, Dhoni didn't abuse Pandey. Not in his character. The word wasn't clearly audible because of commentary. Maybe it was bola tha na idhar dekh le.. would be great if someone can provide a better video proof. — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) February 21, 2018

Bhootnike bola. Don't spread shit. — Prashant Tiwari (@uniqueTiwari) February 21, 2018

he is not telling...bhosdike....he is telling...'bole the na idhar dekhne...udhar dekh raha hai...here is jharkhand we speak like that bole the..kiye the etc. — Vikas Kumar (@vprabhat) February 21, 2018

Am i the only one who still can't believe tht Dhoni gave a gali! Thts not possible... I guess he said 'bole the na'... But even if he gave any plzzz Mahi nahi!? Request!!! — Srishti Jain (@srishtimjain) February 21, 2018

It was the last over of the India innings when Manish Pandey hit and ran a single. But clearly, the captain cool was looking at a double and when he saw Manish ball-watching, instead of focusing on his partner, he gave him a mouthful before hitting a huge six off Dane Paterson.

On Wednesday, South Africa defeated India by 6 wickets to level the three-match series 1-1 in Centurion. Despite rain threats, South Africa managed to chase down 189 with 4 balls to spare. The three-match series is now tied at 1-1 with a game still to be played on February 24.