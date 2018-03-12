home/ sports/ cricket
MS Dhoni does a Virat Kohli: Loses his calm on Manish Pandey

First published: February 23, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Updated: February 23, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

MS Dhoni has transformed his game over the years and no longer depend only on big hits in an innings. The batsman now resorts to hitting the big blows towards the end of the innings. On Wednesday, he wasn’t too pleased with Manish Pandey as the two scored an unbeaten 98 for the fifth wicket at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The video of Dhoni schooling and hurling expletives at Pandey is breaking the Internet. Whether he really abused Pandey or not, is a raging topic now as his fans are suggesting that he said something else which got misrecorded on the stump mic. Needless to say, Twitterati was quick to turn the video into memes by dishing out hilarious takes.

THE VIDEO

FANS BACKED DHONI

BUT MEMES WERE ALREADY TRENDING

Oyeee...

It was the last over of the India innings when Manish Pandey hit and ran a single. But clearly, the captain cool was looking at a double and when he saw Manish ball-watching, instead of focusing on his partner, he gave him a mouthful before hitting a huge six off Dane Paterson.

On Wednesday, South Africa defeated India by 6 wickets to level the three-match series 1-1 in Centurion. Despite rain threats, South Africa managed to chase down 189 with 4 balls to spare. The three-match series is now tied at 1-1 with a game still to be played on February 24.

