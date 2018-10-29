MS Dhoni in WC 2019? Sunil Gavaskar bats in favour

MS Dhoni didn't make it to the final 15 for Team India's T-20 tournaments against West Indies and Australia. Given that these may well be treated as a preparation pad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in 2020, one wonders if Dhoni's T20 career is in its sunset years. As per sources, he has been dropped and not rested! Even as talk about his tenure in T20 rises, Sunil Gavaskar bats in favour of Dhoni being a part of Virat Kohli's squad for World Cup 2019.

"There's no doubt about it. In 50 overs where there is that much more time, that's when MSD comes into play. You know he makes those small field adjustments, talking to the bowlers in Hindi – telling them where to bowl and what to bowl. It's a huge plus for Virat," he said, during his analysis. During the recently held Asia Cup, Dhoni captained a single match and we totally got a taste of his captain cool avatar!

Gavaskar, however, also emphasised on the brilliance of Rohit Sharma. "MSD is an absolute must for the 2019 World Cup. But having said that, I believe, the way Rohit Sharma has come to the party as a captain, as a thinker, as a planner. He has been brilliant," he added.

Are selectors listening?