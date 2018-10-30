MS Dhoni playing PUBG with teammates at the Mumbai airport? BCCI drops hint

Indian Cricket team had a fantastic game against the West Indies on Monday as they took the lead in the ODI series. With the fifth and the final ODI series to be scheduled at the Greenfield Stadium in Kerala on November 1, members of team India were spotted waiting at the Mumbai airport being glued to their gadgets. A tweet from BCCI, which showcased the same, captioned the picture on social media saying that the players are playing ‘a very popular multiplayer game’ and asked fans to guess the name of the game.

As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game. #TeamIndia



Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/Y1n8AdHxhn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2018

The tweet garnered a lot of attention on social media with many netizens predicting the name of the game. The most popular answer turned out to be PUBG, an online multiplayer game that is also known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The popular game has managed to capture a very large audience on the mobile platform and has become one of the highest rated online games.

The speculation of PUBG came into play after the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni tweeted recently that he, too, was a part of the PUBG fever.

Great weather and Pubg.This headset feels so comfortable, I could wear it all day. Check out @soundlogic.in's Voice Assistant Neckband Headset on @flipkart. Now available in MSD Limited Edition, autographed by me! #JusBol pic.twitter.com/h7Lv95cfgA — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) October 12, 2018

The team also received a warm welcome in Thiruvananthapuram. While the BCCI has not revealed the name of the game as yet, it did put up another post giving us a glimpse of the amazing welcome received by the players.