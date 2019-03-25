MS Dhoni spends some daddy time with daughter Ziva, speaks in multiple languages

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is best known for lifting trophies and standing behind the stumps. He is, however, not known for his social media presence – his last tweet was on December 2018. However, he does share the random pic with his daughter Ziva. In a recent Instagram post, Dhoni is seen spending some time with his daughter Ziva. The father-daughter duo converse in multiple languages. While Dhoni asked the questions, Ziva made the replies.

Captain Cool asked Ziva ‘how are you?’ in six different languages - Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Urdu. Ziva dutifully replied to each of the questions in the respective language. Dhoni is neck deep in the IPL but it was pretty awesome to see him putting time aside for his daughter. The former Team India captain leads Chennai Super Kings and they had a superb start to their campaign. The so-called Dad’s Army beat the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in the tournament’s first game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

Following the match, Dhoni revealed that he was unhappy with the pitch in Chennai. He reckoned that it needed to be a ‘lot better’ for CSK to chalk consistent victories at home. He had even said that he was unsure about how the wicket would behave though the side had played a practice match on it. The captain of the defending champions added that the pitch in Chennai did not suit his batsmen at all. Dhoni will be next seen in action when CSK travel to Delhi and take on Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla.