MS Dhoni spends time with a 87 years old fan, the internet can't get over him

MS Dhoni's fans love him to bits for the right reasons. India's most successful Cricket captain so far, Dhoni has led the men in blue to victory at impossible times. The man himself, belonging to a humble background, walked a difficult journey to reach where he is today. People like him never take the love and blessings they receive, for granted. No wonder Dhoni is always grounded, full of humility and is always expressing gratitude for all that life gives him.

And hence, when Dhoni learned of an 87-year-old fan who is crazy about him, he had to meet her. After a practice session, he met Edith Norman, his Australian fan. A video of the two sitting, as Edith holds him tightly and fondly talks, has gone viral and fans simply can't get enough of it. Before he headed to pose for photographs, Dhoni made sure he spent enough time with the old lady. Watch the video below.

On another note, Dhoni recently became the 4th Indian batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Amid appreciations, he goes down to play for ongoing India vs Australia ODI series. This is to be followed by India's tour to New Zealand before the World Cup arrives. Here's wishing him all the best!