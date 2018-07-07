MS Dhoni turns 37! Here's celebrities wishing him all things good

Everyone's favourite Captain Cool is a year older, and wiser too! MS Dhoni celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday. To none of our surprise, #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni has been a top trend on the internet since morning. His fans, followers, friends, colleagues and well-wishers are all showering the best of love, warmth and blessings for Dhoni. Here's who's saying what!

We can't help but notice how each of his fellow Cricketers remembers him as the person who always boosted inspiration and injected motivation. Dhoni, who throughout his Cricketing career has been a team man, has earned a team for life. A huge one! :)

The Cricketer had a cosy cake cutting at home, accompanied by wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. But gallons of wishes that poured in must have made his day absolutely special.

Happy birthday, MS! :)