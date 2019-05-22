MS Dhoni, Yuzi Chahal, Mohammad Shami and others play PUBG at the airport

Debanu Das May 22 2019, 4.51 pm May 22 2019, 4.51 pm

The time for holidays and rest is over as Team India flew to England on May 22 to start their World Cup 2019 campaign. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a couple of images of the players waiting for their flight at the airport and peering over their tablets and smartphones. While some of them were genuinely interested in posing for pictures, a few others were too engrossed with their electronics.

We noticed Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were lounging with their tablets open in front of them. MS Dhoni, too, was in a similar position. Yuzvendra Chahal however, whipped out his smartphone began fiddling with it. Upon closer inspection of their screens, we realised that most of these guys were busy playing Player Unknowns Battlegrounds or PUBG, as it is popularly known. Others such as Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan we content in simply chatting away to bide their time.

All work and no play makes them dull cricketers

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Chahal had said that the players often take time out to play PUBG amongst themselves. “Whenever I feel something, I always talk to the senior players — Virat (Kohli) bhaiya, Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai, Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya, Shikhar (Dhawan) bhaiya. They always help me. When Virat bhaiya is not there, I always [speak to] Rohit bhaiya and ask him what to do and what not to do. Mahi bhai and I play PUBG together sometimes (laughs). Seven-eight people play PUBG for two hours. We go for dinners, [have] fun,” he told the publication.

Team India’s first match is on June 5 when they take on South Africa. Though that is still a couple of days away, the players need to acclimatise themselves to the climate in England. Thus going in early, and before the start of the tournament, has its benefits.