MS Dhoni’s baby girl Ziva is a super intelligent kid, watch video

Divya Ramnani April 19 2019, 5.17 pm April 19 2019, 5.17 pm

Indian cricketer and former skipper, MS Dhoni is an all-rounder when it comes to his sport and, of course, everyone’s favourite. However, he is not the only star in his family. Dhoni’s 4-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni, too, is an internet sensation. Her videos often trend online, thanks to the bundle of cuteness that she is. Be it her adorable banter with papa Dhoni or her own usual antics. It was only recently that a clip of Ziva cheering for her Dhoni during his IPL match was doing the rounds and was loved by all.

Now, we have come across another video of the munchkin and it proves that she is absolutely smart. In a video shared by mommy Sakshi on her Instagram, we could see Ziva identifying all the vegetables with utmost ease and confidence. Be it green bell peppers, capsicum or tomatoes, the little girl named them all. On being asked that from where did her grandmother get these vegetables from, Ziva replied, “From the garden.” LOL! Looks like Ziva is a veggie lover, unlike most of us.

If this isn’t enough to prove Ziva’s intelligence, we have many more instances. Earlier, a video of Ziva giving lessons to none other than Dwayne Bravo had gone viral on the internet. In the clip, the kid was seen correcting Bravo on how to wear a CSK cap after he was seen wearing it backwards. The video, as usual, broke the internet and it only added to Ziva’s fanbase.

This also reminds of the day when Ziva Dhoni had turned into a perfect cheerleader for papa MSD.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings is currently leading the IPL points table with 7 wins out of 9 matches. The Dhoni-led team will next clash with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 21. Apart from the adventurous match, we also looking forward to seeing more Ziva Dhoni moments!