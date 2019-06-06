Divya Ramnani June 06 2019, 2.05 pm June 06 2019, 2.05 pm

With fans catching the World Cup 2019 fever, our timelines have been all and only about cricket. And with the last match that took place between India and South Africa, the craze has only doubled. The match concluded with our men in blue beating the South African team by six wickets. While this was a moment of pride and happiness for the entire nation, we bet you missed another special highlight from Wednesday’s match. We are talking about MS Dhoni’s little girl Ziva and her World Cup debut.

MS Dhoni is among one of the most loved sports personalities in the world, however, he isn’t the only rockstar in his family. The former Indian skipper’s four-year-daughter Ziva has become an overnight sensation, thanks to her never-ending adorable antics. Taking to her Instagram account (yes, she does have an account on the photo-sharing site, which is managed by her parents), Ziva shared a series of pictures straight from Southampton. In the images, a happy Ziva could be seen pouting and making funny faces while looking at the camera. Damn! Those expressions are absolutely priceless. Cutest cheerleader, isn’t she?

Have a look at Ziva Dhoni at World Cup 2019 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 5, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

Do you know what makes Ziva gracing the World Cup 2019 even more special? The fact that she was born on February 6, 2015, two days ahead of India’s final warm-up against Australia at the previous World Cup. Dhoni was so focused on the game that he didn’t carry a mobile phone. Well, it was through his colleague Suresh Raina that he came to know about Ziva’s birth.

At the same time, Dhoni was also quizzed on whether he missed being in India during his daughter’s birth. The cricketer replied saying, “Not really. As of now, I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign.”