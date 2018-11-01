MS Dhoni’s fans bats for him with a 35 foot cut out in Kerala

We’re just a day away from the fifth ODI between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram and match day vibes are already in. MS Dhoni fans installed a 35-feet mural of the former India captain, in a bid to give him a warm welcome. The 30 second clip was shared by Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise captained by Dhoni.

The support for Dhoni comes at a very critical juncture of his career. The wicketkeeper batsman’s form has been in much doubt of late. Though he’s superb behind the stumps, he has been struggling with his bat. Many are already calling for his removal from the team.

This after erection pic.twitter.com/JYFnw2ny8V — Sethu Salim (@SethuS_1794) October 31, 2018

In fact, Dhoni has been dropped for the T20 matches against West Indies and Australia. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly recently stated in an interview that it was not surprising to see Dhoni being dropped. “I am not surprised that MS Dhoni has been dropped from the T20 squad because his performance hasn’t been great,” he told India TV.

This cut out is just a reflection of MSDians love.... But his achievements are far higher than this cut out.#Yellove 💛#Thala #INDvWI — Jaspreet Kaur👑 (@JaspreetTejay) October 31, 2018

MS Dhoni Jalawa — Aditya Roy (@AdityaR08383587) October 31, 2018

Mass nd Classy.. ❤❤ — Samuel Vijay (@samuelvj27) October 31, 2018

MSD Tomorrow come back big innings achieve Thala 😎😎 — Kishore (@Kishore22913059) October 31, 2018

Even as talk of his retirement gets loud, Dhoni gave the team a sensational stumping at the fourth ODI against West Indies on Monday. Much like lightning, Dhoni took all of 0.08 seconds to dismiss Windies player Keemo Paul.

Quickest stumping & That precious smile😍...



If there is anything faster than the speed of light in this world, it should be DHONI's stumping🔥#Dhoni #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/D87rTTjcWu — Prakash MSD'ian (@shadowOfMahi) October 29, 2018

Though off-colour at the moment, Dhoni has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. He is just one run short of joining the 10,000 run club. Though he has scored 10,173 runs in ODIs, the record includes a knock of 173 that he made while playing for Asia XI against Africa XI.