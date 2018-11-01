image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

MS Dhoni’s fans bats for him with a 35 foot cut out in Kerala

Cricket

MS Dhoni’s fans bats for him with a 35 foot cut out in Kerala

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 01 2018, 12.04 am
back
cricketIndvsWIMS Dhonisports
nextIndia vs West Indies: Anushka Sharma follows Virat Kohli to the pitch, here's how
ALSO READ

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik baby: Mirza Malik has a first name and it’s adorable

Virat Kohli gets a special GOAT selfie from Michael Vaughan

World Cup 2019: Team India has long list of demands, includes bananas and WAGS