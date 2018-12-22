MS Dhoni‘s international fan pays him a unique tribute and we are impressed!

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but all across the globe. Back in 2005-06 when MSD was still making his mark in the international cricket, former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in presence of thousands of people, had admitted that he is quite impressed with MSD’d batting style and he is one of his favourite players. Since then, MSD's fan following has just grown by each passing day. And we recently stumbled upon one such great fan of Dhoni, who showed his love for the cricketer in the most unique way possible.

We have seen fans go the length to cheer for their favourite idol and it is not uncommon for them to do crazy things for their favourites. Recently we came across one such fan from Los Angeles who got the number 7 jersey player ‘MS Dhoni’ number plate on his car. The Chennai Super Kings, the IPL side MSD has been leading for almost 12 years, took to their official Twitter handle and shared a picture of a car who’s number plate has MS Dhoni’s name embossed on it.

You name it and team India under the guidance of MSD has achieved that feat, be it the 2007 inaugural T20 World Cup or the 2011 50-over World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy or guiding Team India to become the top side in the test Cricket, he has done it all. While talking about his IPL achievements, Dhoni has captained them to win 3 IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles.

So we guess this is the kind of love MSD gets from people for his unachievable achievements.