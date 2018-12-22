MS Dhoni's video with his little fan is winning hearts for all the right reasons

Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following around the globe. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman is a favourite cricketer no matter what the age group is, MS Dhoni is hit. Ahead of the ODI series Down Under, MS Dhoni seems to be making the most of his break from cricket and can be seen spending time with his wife and daughter on many mini vacations. Though not playing for the country, MSD knows how to make stay connected with his fans as a video featuring him is doing rounds on social media which shows Dhoni interacting with a little girl.

In a video which has gone viral for all the right reasons, MSD is seen in a conversation with a little fan who is curious to know where is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s house. Dhoni who loves children didn’t disappoint the little girl and was quick to respond by saying, “I stay in a bus, don't have a home”. But looks like the little girl wasn't happy with the former captain’s answer and again cutely asked him “Aapka ghar kidhar hai?” (Where is your house?) this time Dhoni replied, “Mera ghar bahut dur hai” (My house is far)

Earlier, we came across a video which had MSD and his daughter Ziva dancing together on a song. Interestingly, it was baby Ziva who was teaching Dhoni the steps and he was following her instructions. The video was uploaded by Dhoni himself where he can be seen smiling and dancing with his daughter.

View this post on Instagram Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Dec 2, 2018 at 6:35am PST

In terms of Cricket, he will join the team in Australia for a three-match ODI series which kicks off from January 12.