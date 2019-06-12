Ranjini Maitra June 12 2019, 7.20 pm June 12 2019, 7.20 pm

MS Dhoni met his wife Sakshi Dhoni at a luxury hotel in Kolkata where the Indian Cricket team was putting up. Sakshi must have appeared charming (and vice versa), and cupid immediately struck. And why not? Sakshi, even as a toddler, possessed a winning charm and was a pro at posing for the camera! The picture that we are going to show you is proof enough.

On her Instagram, Sakshi shared an adorable throwback picture. She must have been only a couple of years old when the photo was clicked. In it, a super cute Sakshi sits on the front portion of a jeep car and poses with so much swag! Looks like someone captured her during a family outing. Sakshi's father RK Singh used to work with a tea company and the photo is captured in one.

When life was simple !!

Also, don't you think Sakshi's childhood avatar holds unbelievable similarity with daughter Ziva? Now we know where Ziva got all the sweetness from. Genes, you see!

Sakshi and daughter Ziva are seen cheering for the former Captain Cool during almost all important matches. During IPL 2019, little Ziva shouting 'Go Papa' from the gallery went viral and we simply couldn't overcome the cuteness! Now that the World Cup is on, we are sure to catch more glimpses of the two, cheering for the main man!

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on May 12, 2019 at 4:08pm PDT