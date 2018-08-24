MS is Dhonning the captain cap, but only for this special squad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not a part of the ongoing Test series in which India is playing against England, and he is making the most of his time back home. The ex-skipper is totally skipping all the stress of winning or losing matches. After his recent Instagram stint with daughter Ziva where we could see her captaining the cool Dhoni around, this time he is back with his pet game. Dhoni is seen chilling with his dogs. A crazed company indeed!

In the video, we can see Dhoni training his squad of dogs, as the fur buds goof around and play fetch. It would not be wrong to say that the man is a born captain, and can create a winning squad anywhere, anytime. So many dogs, sigh! We are totally envying Dhoni for having the best company at the onset of a weekend.

Dhoni retired from the long form of cricket back in 2014. The decision was quite a sudden and took aback fans and critics alike as it came when India lost the four-match test series to Australia. Nevertheless, Mahi is active in T-20, ODIs and even IPL matches. In fact, in the latest instalment of IPL, Dhoni, who captains Chennai Super Kings, led the team to a thumping victory.

Mahi will next be seen in action on the pitch, in the upcoming Asia Cup that will start on September 15, in United Arab Emirates. Dhoni is the most successful Indian cricket captain to date, with Mohammad Azharuddin in the second spot. He has led India to victory in not just the first T20 World Cup, but also World Cup 2011, when India lifted the title after 28 years.