MSD on LSD? Dhoni seen tripping in this latest video

MS Dhoni, India’s coolest cricketer, has the license to sell us anything after the many trophies that he has conquered. His latest Social Media update though has left us confused. We know that Dhoni has been shooting in Malad for a commercial but we can’t quite put a finger on what is it that Captain Cool is trying to sell us this time. Is it a Rupa baniyan, a brand of bikes, headphones or plywood? We would never know, till the commercial is out of course. But right now the video shot in slo-mo with Dhoni riding a modified bike is going viral.

Dhoni has been lodged in Mumbai for the past few weeks shooting for what seems to be an extensive marketing campaign and while at it has been fulfilling his social responsibilities as well. The former Indian captain was seen attending the wedding ceremony of Poorna Patel, daughter of former aviation minister, Praful Patel.

He has also been chilling with his pals from the All Stars Football Club where he was clicked enjoying a kickabout with the likes of Abhishek Bachchan and director Shashank Khaitan.

But frankly it still sheds no light on why was he doing what he was doing in this video… but we will surely ask him when we meet him next this Sunday. Pakka Promise!