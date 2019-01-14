Mumbai Police just hit a sixer with their tweet on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been in news for the past few days thanks to their appearance on Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee With Karan season six. The two spoke about their sexual life and Pandya commented on how he has been hooking up with multiple women. He also flaunted that he told his parents about it openly. Well, the comments on the show has made him face flak on social media and even from fellow cricketers. And now, a recent tweet by the Mumbai Police also hints that they are taking a dig at Pandya and Rahul.

Mumbai Police has tweeted a picture which has a cricket field in the background. And on the picture, it's written, ‘How to be a great player?’ It has two answers, ‘On Field: Maximum Score’ and ‘Off Field: Maximum Respect For Women’. While there are no names mentioned, it is clearly hinted at Hardik Pandya. Even Twitterati have guessed it and have been replying on the post Pandya and Rahul's names. We must say that the social media team of Mumbai Police deserves an applause for their amazing creativity.

After the episode was aired, Pandya tweeted an apology for his comments on the show. However, KL Rahul and Pandya have been suspended by India's cricket board, BCCI. The board has asked for an enquiry about their misconduct and indiscipline.