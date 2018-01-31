Navi Mumbai boy Tanishq Gavate smashes 149 fours, 67 sixes to score 1,045 runs

A Navi Mumbai teen accomplished an exceptional record as he scored an unbeaten 1,045 runs in a local cricket tournament, reported PTI. The coach Manish, who only uses his first name, told PTI on Tuesday, 30th January that his student Tanishq Gavate played this innings over two days at the semi-final of the tournament at the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School ground in Koparkhairne. The 14-year-old boy played on a ground which has a leg-side boundary of 60-65 yards, while the offside boundary was 50 yards.

Gavate played the knock for the Yashwantrao Chavan team and his massive innings was studded with 149 boundaries and 67 sixes. The game was organized by Manish himself and the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School. However, a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official told PTI that the tournament, titled Navi Mumbai Shield U14, has not been recognised by the MCA.

The coach, however, insists that only leather ball was used in the tournament and bowlers bowled overarm.