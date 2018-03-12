Nepal makes history, reaches World Cup 2019 qualifiers for the first time

While cricket in India has reached a point where parents consider it a profession for their kids, our neighboring country Nepal has not been so lucky. Cricket has not flourished the country and they are yet to make a name for themselves in what is considered to be the gentleman’s game. But that may soon change.

Nepal made history as they won the final at the World Cricket League Division Two group stage in Namibia. This will let Nepal, a division 5 country in the ICC rankings, play at the World Cup qualifiers for the first time ever. As the team displayed some classic cricket and willpower, it was thanks to a 51-run partnership for the final wicket between tailenders Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC that helped Nepal hit the winning run off the final ball as they chased down 195 against Canada.

Speaking about the achievement, Nepal’s skipper Paras Khadka said "I can't speak, the last wicket made 50 odd runs, cricket is just a winner today. I feel for Canada, one in a million times you would win those games. Things have just worked out for us, we have been working so hard for all these years and eventually, it has happened for us, I am speechless."

"The fans back home are one of our biggest inspirations and we always thank them. We want to do well, and help Nepal cricket grow," Khadka added.

Lamichhane will be the first-ever player from Nepal to participate in the Indian Premier League and will be seen playing for the Delhi Daredevils. The 17-year-old leg-spinner looked promising throughout the series and took 2-40 against Canada in the finals. Nepal will now play Papua New Guinea, Ireland, the Netherlands and full-time members like West Indies in Group A of the qualifiers