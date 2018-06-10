home/ sports/ cricket
Nepotism spreads to sports! Twitter reacts to Arjun Tendulkar's entry in India's Under-19 squad

First published: June 10, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Updated: June 10, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has been given an entry in India's Under-19 squad for Sri Lanka tour next month. Quite a few are rejoicing this decision considering that it's legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun who is all set to take forward his legacy. But then there are some with contradictory thoughts!

Twitter has given out its reaction and a lot of people feel that nepotism has crept in, in the field of sports too. Arjun, as of now hasn't created any exemplary record in his name and hence, his entry in the Under-19 squad  seems to be unjustified to some .

For now. it was just Bollywood that was considered to be nepotistic in its approach, but now Cricket seems to have taken the lead.

