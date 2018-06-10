Nepotism spreads to sports! Twitter reacts to Arjun Tendulkar's entry in India's Under-19 squad

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has been given an entry in India's Under-19 squad for Sri Lanka tour next month. Quite a few are rejoicing this decision considering that it's legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun who is all set to take forward his legacy. But then there are some with contradictory thoughts!

Twitter has given out its reaction and a lot of people feel that nepotism has crept in, in the field of sports too. Arjun, as of now hasn't created any exemplary record in his name and hence, his entry in the Under-19 squad seems to be unjustified to some .

After Bollywood, Nepotism spreads its wings in sports 😎😎 too #Arjuntendulkar — Nandita Ghoshal (@nandita_ghoshal) June 7, 2018

@sachin_rt There are many under19 cricket Players who waiting for a chance... What a India yaar.... ~politician ka beta politician ~Acter ka beta acter ~Business man ka beta business man ~poor ka beta poor ~Cricket Player ka beta player Great india Hatsoff#ArjunTendulkar — santosh lakavath (@santoshlakavath) June 7, 2018

#ArjunTendulkar is an average bowler. He runs, and delivers the ball with a weird action. Thanks to his father's recommendations, he is now part of the U-19 squad- and hundreds of more talented bowlers get ignored. Remember, there was someone called Rohan Gavaskar. — Ganeshan Iyer (@ganeshan_iyer) June 7, 2018

#ArjunTendulkar Nepotism doesn't work in sports like bollywood.Thos is because we have talentless moviestars like Salman and his army of debutantes but not a talentless Indian player since sports isn't as easy and uncritical as acting — Harshvardhan (@Ironman014) June 8, 2018

When there are so many talented cricketers who are sons of taxi drivers waiting for their chance, how can BCCI select #ArjunTendulkar — Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) June 8, 2018

For now. it was just Bollywood that was considered to be nepotistic in its approach, but now Cricket seems to have taken the lead.

