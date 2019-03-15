New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow escape in Christchurch

New Zealand is under attack. The nation woke up to horrific news of a shootout at a mosque in central Christchurch. Authorities say at least one shooter opened fire at two mosques in the region. The ghastly attack has reportedly killed about 40 people. The Bangladesh Cricket team is currently touring New Zealand for a tournament and PTI reports that the team has escaped unscathed after this shootout in Christchurch. The agency reports that the Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.

"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," Jalal Yunus reportedly told AFP. One of the cricketers from Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal, tweeted about the incident describing it as being a "frightening experience" adding that there were "active shooters".

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019

CNBC.com reports that the New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said that four people, three men and one woman, were taken into custody and added that a lockdown of local schools that was enforced, has been lifted.

In the wake of the attack, the country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern held a press conference to address the nation. "This is one of New Zealand's darkest days," she said. "Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," she added. During the press conference, she also said that authorities currently believe that about 40 people had been killed in the attacks and over 20 others seriously injured.

What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

"It is clear that this can only be described as a terrorist attack," the prime minister reportedly said.

#NewsAlert – Prime Minister @jacindaardern addresses media on the mass shooting in 2 mosques in Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/BONUNnXP2b — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 15, 2019

CNBC.com also reports that witnesses told media that a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle started randomly shooting people in the Al Noor mosque.